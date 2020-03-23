West Palm restaurant serves up 'miracle tea'

With all restaurants in Florida now limited to pick-up and deliveries only to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a local restaurant is looking to help people boost their immune systems.
Mama’s Vegan Cocina in West Palm Beach explains how their “miracle tea” came to light
“We started playing with all the different types of herbs and roots that we have that we make teas out of here at the restaurant, and we just said let’s put everything in there,” said Victoria Amador, the co-owner of Mama’s Vegan Cocina.
The miracle tea, which comes hot or iced, is made of healthy ingredients like ginger lemongrass and cloves.
Scripps Only Content 2020