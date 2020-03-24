Expecting moms navigate through new hospital rules

It is one of the most important moments in a woman’s life, giving birth to their child.
Many expecting mothers plan for months who will be with them in the delivery room. But now with current coronavirus pandemic, that support system in the hospital is restricted.
“Our children can’t come, our friends, our family. My husband can be there with me during, obviously, the labor and delivery,” said Lisa Noel who plans to give birth next month at Wellington Regional Medical Center.
The hospital says mothers in labor are allowed only one adult support person to stay overnight with laboring and postpartum moms. The support visitor will be allowed to leave and return between the hours of noon and 5 p.m.
Many other hospitals are adopting similar protocols to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
St. Mary’s Medical Center says birthing and postpartum moms are allowed to have their significant partner accompany them. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit visitation is limited to only parents.
One father, who says his 1 month old is in the NICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center, says until recently he was allowed in every day along with the child’s mother who has been staying with the baby. However, he says on Monday he was told only one person can be in the NICU at a time.
“As a father, a parent, and my daughter fighting for her life, because that’s what she’s doing, I feel they should have made some type of exceptions,” said Pedro Santiago.
Due to HIPPA, St. Mary’s Medical Center cannot release any patient specific information. The hospital’s website says only parents are allowed in the NICU.
WPTV has reached out to the hospital and are waiting for more information.
Noel, who is possibly weeks away from giving birth to her third child in Wellington, says she understands why hospitals are implementing new rules and has been in communication with her doctor frequently.
“My only concern now is that depending on when the baby decides to grace us, it’s like, will the guidelines change? Will they allow my husband to even be there at all? And that kind of scares me because I don’t want to do it by myself,” said Noel.
Scripps Only Content 2020