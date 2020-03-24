Florida gun stores see jump in business amid coronavirus

Alex Shkop, who runs Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach, talks about the massive influx of first-time gun buyers he’s seen in the last few days. Contact 5 found that Friday, March 20th was the SINGLE HIGHEST DAY for background checks for gun sales across the state of Florida since at least 2012. That’s according to data we got from Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Here’s the link to our developing story: https://bit.ly/2UdXUQw