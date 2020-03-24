Florida gun stores see jump in business amid coronavirus

Heightened anxiety prompted by the coronavirus this month have prompted a rush to gun stores and a big jump in background checks in Florida.
WPTV compiled some numbers on the recent surge.
March 20 was the highest day for background checks performed since Jan. 1, 2012, according to data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Stats show that a whopping 13,192 background checks were performed in the state of Florida on March 20.
From January 2019 to March 2019 there were 243,994 background checks in Florida. So far in 2020, there have been 295,498 background checks.
This month has had the highest average number of background checks performed of any month since 2012, with 5,555 on average each day, and there’s still a week left in March.
This month has been the third highest number of total background checks performed since January 2004, according to the FDLE. December 2015 was the highest and December 2012 was the second highest month for background checks.
The document below details background checks in Florida since 2004:
2004 - 2020 Florida background checks by Scott Sutton on Scribd
Scripps Only Content 2020