LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on Tuesday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is speaking from his office in Tallahassee.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 18 deaths.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 101
- Martin County: 4
- St. Lucie County: 6
- Indian River County: 11
- Okeechobee County: 0
On Monday, Gov. DeSantis said he has no plans to issue a statewide stay-at-home order at this point, saying it's not clear that a massive shutdown would even work.
Instead, the governor argued it would put hundreds of thousands of Floridians out of work.
"You're throwing their lives into potential disarray," DeSantis said on Monday. "If you look at Florida's situation right now, this is not a virus that's impacting every corner of the state."
The governor also issued an executive order that requires anyone who travels to Florida by airplane from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days "from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person's presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter."
