Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract. The deal announced by Predators general manager David Poile is worth more than $2 million at the NHL level over the length of the contract. The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins. Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.
UNDATED (AP) — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse was stunned at first when he heard his country decided to not send a team to the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic unless the games were delayed a year. But he understands. He's hoping the International Olympic Committee decides to delay the Olympics until 2021 so he and his teammates can attend. He figures to be among the favorites for Olympic gold without Usain Bolt looming a few steps away. De Grasse has seven Olympic and world championship medals to his credit.