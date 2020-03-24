Jupiter teacher offers online art classes for kids

A teacher in Jupiter has started an online art class to help kids and parents while they are at home because of the coronavirus.
Kate Lindquist started the YouTube classes last week and said she wanted to give families a little fun mixed into their day.
“(I did it) just to know there is a highlight in people's days, especially when we are not sure what the next day will bring,” said Lindquist.
The classes are called "Art Day with Miss Kate," and they have step-by-step directions on how to draw something. This week was sweet treats.
“I had the joy of hearing from a mom with a 4 year old, and she learned to pause the video, and she was able to cook dinner the whole night,” said Lindquist.
She said she hopes the videos can add some good memories in a stressful time.
The videos can be found on the PeaceLoveArt YouTube channel.
