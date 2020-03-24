Local grocery stores, workers on front line in the fight against coronavirus

Local grocery store and their workers remain very much on the front lines in this coronavirus fight. They are among the essential stores operating. But what are the rules for workers trying to stay safe?
Taylor Young and her boyfriend Mathew came to Don Victorio's in West Palm Beach to pick up some produce, but the couple was stopped at the door. The couple wasn't allowed in the store right away. The owner of the place has a few new rules because of COVID-19.
"I think it's great anyway we can stop the spread of the virus, is what we should do," Taylor Young said.
Gladys Del Carpio owns Don Victorio's with her husband. Five days ago they asked all their employees to wear masks while working. And last Friday, they began limiting just 10 people inside the store at one time.
"We want to protect, protect ourselves and our customers. We don't want to be exposed to the virus," she said.
Del Carpio says they've increased the frequency of wiping down surfaces and employees washing their hands.
"They're very smart, they're helping the community, they're protecting each other, it's brilliant," customer Israel Cardoves said.
Big chain stores like Winn-Dixie have added focus to high-touched areas like checkouts, pin pads, and cart corrals. Whole Foods is practicing social distancing guidelines. They have enhanced their sanitation protocols also. Publix is asking its employees to avoid close contact with people who are sick and are offering guidance on cleaning and disinfecting.
Taylor and Mathew say it's the times we live in and we have to adjust.
"Being cautious but still allowing people to come in and get the things that they can't get at even some of the bigger locations is a good thing," Mathew Lundy said.
Del Carpio says she's not sure how long the masks will stay so she'll take it week by week.
