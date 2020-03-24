Palm Tran offers free bus rides

Thousands of people who depend on Palm Tran can now ride for free.
The move, which went into effect on Tuesday, comes as the bus service tries to keep the health and safety of customers a priority in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sabrina Cornish is a government employee who depends on Palm Tran to travel approximately 100 miles from West Palm Beach to Belle Glade every day.
"I don’t drive because it's a lot of wear and tear on my body and it’s a lot of wear and tear on my car and I want to preserve both," said Cornish. "Free service is good thing, especially for people who are on a budget right now and trying to be corona-free."
Cornish is referring to Palm Tran’s visible efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
In an effort to promote social distancing between passengers and drivers, all sales of bus passes have been suspended until further notice.
Additionally, all passengers must enter and exit all buses through the rear doors only. Passengers are encouraged to maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.
"Health-wise, I think it’s a good thing," Cornish said.
Moreover, weekday service will now operate like Saturday service and Sunday service remains the same.
A Palm Tran Connection vehicle will be called for passengers who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. The vehicle will arrive within 30 minutes after your regularly scheduled fixed route bus.
To learn more or to see Palm Tran bus schedules, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020