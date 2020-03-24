PBSO deputies help homeless veteran

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies helped an elderly homeless veteran.
The deputies responded to a homeless man who apparently was not feeling well. The deputies met with the man and found out he was a veteran who had fought for the country. The veteran was down, hungry and had no place to go, according to a PBSO Facebook page post.
The partially blind veteran from Daytona Beach told deputies that he was robbed and he has a sister in Florida but he didn't want to bother her because she has terminal cancer.
The veteran had a few dollars on him and asked for help.
Deputies Perez and Wensyel from Lake Worth bought the man a warm meal and found him a room to stay in, paying for it out of their pockets.
The veteran was very happy and grateful, but PBSO said he has no idea that the deputies felt privileged to sit with him and hear his stories of when he was younger and fought for the country, and what also happened to his life after that.
"These are the stories that need to be heard! Stories of bravery, stories of human kindness, positive stories of pure love," said PBSO.
