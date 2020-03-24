PBSO deputies test positive for coronavirus

A pair of Palm Beach County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirm.
A PBSO spokesperson said the deputies are now under quarantine at home.
A third deputy is in the hospital awaiting test results.
It's unclear how the deputies contracted the virus, or how many people they may have come in contact with while infected.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
17 people have been hospitalized and three have died in the county, health officials said.
Scripps Only Content 2020