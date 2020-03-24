Pick up a 'social distancing buddy' and help save pets

There's a way to help the community and make your social distancing less lonely.
As several stores that helped to house adoptable pets close, rescues are looking to fosters to help save these animals. Fosters temporarily take care of the pets at their own homes.
Furry Friends is matching senior pets with senior people to help keep each other company. Elderly people are considered to be the most at-risk for coronavirus and some are even keep distance from their family. Elderly pets are often looked over for adoption, but are the perfect calm companions for their fellow seniors. Those seniors can bring home a furry friend to cheer them up during this lonely time.
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast needs your help to take care of adoptable dogs and cats during the coronavirus outbreak.
