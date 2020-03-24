Travel company refuses refund after Boca HS trip canceled

Parents from Boca Raton Community High School are fighting to get their money back after a school trip was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Students with the school’s band were supposed to go to New York during spring break.
Parent Jennifer Eising had two daughters signed up to go.
Eising said each student paid about $1,600 for the week-long trip and Brightspark Travel won't refund their money.
“They were going to a Broadway show, going to the top of (30) Rock. They were going to be performing. They had meals planned and hotels arranged,” said Eising.
A Facebook post from Brightspark shows parents from across the country asking for their money back.
Eising said Brightspark is only offering vouchers that can be reused or sold to another student, but Boca Raton High School would have to plan another trip in order to sell the voucher, and Eising said she lost trust with the company to rebook a trip.
“It has just been a response of, 'we are going to keep all of your money and too bad for you,'” she said.
Brightspark said in a statement: “In these unprecedented times for the travel industry, we’re working with groups to offer options that work for as many families as possible. We know how hard families have worked to invest in their child’s experience, and we continue to make changes as the situation evolves.”
Eising said airlines, hotels and other companies have all found ways to help refund travel expenses, why can't Brightspark?
“It is only now dawning on us over the last few days that Brightspark does not appear to be doing what other reputable businesses are doing."
