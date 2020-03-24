Two-legged dog is your 2020 Cadbury Bunny

And the winner is...
Cadbury announced on Facebook Tuesday that Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged dog, is its next Cadbury Bunny!
The coonhound from Richmond, Ohio is named after the iconic character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in the Vietnam War.
Lieutenant Dan's owner said the dog was born a little different, but still lives life to the fullest.
The precious pet competed against a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck, and two cats to become the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.
Interestingly enough, no rabbits were among the finalists.
