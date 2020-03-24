Two-legged dog is your 2020 Cadbury Bunny

Two-legged dog is your 2020 Cadbury Bunny
March 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 1:53 PM

And the winner is...

Cadbury announced on Facebook Tuesday that Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged dog, is its next Cadbury Bunny!

The coonhound from Richmond, Ohio is named after the iconic character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in the Vietnam War.

Lieutenant Dan's owner said the dog was born a little different, but still lives life to the fullest.

The precious pet competed against a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck, and two cats to become the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.

Interestingly enough, no rabbits were among the finalists.

2020 Cadbury Tryouts

Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2020 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁...Lieutenant Dan!

Posted by Cadbury USA on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

