Boca Raton issues order to close non-essential businesses

The City of Boca Raton is taking Governor Ron DeSantis’ order one step further, ordering all non-essential businesses to close, effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
This is primarily for retail and commercial businesses that were not already included in the governor’s previous order.
Boca Raton leaders say they are following in the footsteps of similar orders put in place in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
The city says the emergency order is “intended to save lives and prevent the long-term devastating impacts that COVID-19 could have on our residents, businesses and visitors.”
Among the businesses allowed to stay open are grocery stores, daycare centers, hardware stores, car dealerships and repair shops, convenience stores and gas stations and several others.
According to state numbers, Boca Raton currently has 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday morning, Palm Beach County has a total of 104 cases including 19 people who have been hospitalized and three who died.
