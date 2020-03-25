Brightline temporarily suspends service due to coronavirus pandemic

“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months. Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. “We are taking proactive measures with our Phase two construction teams in order to keep people employed and continue construction between Orlando and West Palm Beach. As we look ahead toward the economic recovery of Florida, projects like Brightline will help create jobs and a transportation network that will be more important than ever.”