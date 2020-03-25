Delray Beach Ocean Rescue helps impose mandatory beach closures

At the height of spring break, South Florida’s beaches look more like a sandy ghost town. We rode along with Delray Beach Fire Rescue’s Ocean Rescue Division today, and talked to them about what’s it been like to enforce mandatory beach closures during the height of a typically busy season. Division Chief Phil Wooton says people have tried to access the beach, but so far they haven’t had to call in police to help with an unruly trespasser. READ & WATCH MORE HERE: https://bit.ly/39iMcs7 WPTV