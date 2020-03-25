Diners step up to help local eateries

There are signs of support for local restaurants and bars across our area. A grassroots effort to assist struggling restaurants is picking up steam. The "Great American Take Out" urges families to support their favorite eateries in these difficult times.
Even during these tough times Joe Rotell, the manager of the Bonefish Grill in Lake Worth Beach is a busy man. Joe and his staff are hustling to fill orders.
"Just like everybody things are a little tough right now but we're doing what we can to serve the community," he said.
When Governor Ron Desantis ordered all restaurants and bars in Florida to shut down their dining rooms and opt for delivery or take out options instead Joe says they had to get creative.
"We can't get all of our products in but the products we can so we simplified the menu," he said.
To help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the Wellington Chamber of commerce joined the national campaign, the "Great American Take Out." Ron Walters dropped by the Bonefish Grill to pick up a meal.
"I'm supporting all the local businesses that I've dealt with in the past regardless of the disease that's out there now. I'll take my chance in helping them. and continue to do so," he said.
Over in Wellington at the Backstreets Bar and Grill times are tough. Like Bonefish, Backstreets has had to cut staffing for now while focusing on staying open.
"So we're going to do the best we can and try and stay open with to-go orders," Melissa Wrickers said.
Melissa says Backstreets is as local as it gets.
"When it's all said and done we will have our customers that's because they are waiting for us to re-open," she said.
Customers like Jessie Henderson.
"Small, local, family businesses we got to keep them going right now. This is what it's about, you tip your waitresses really well, tip your bartenders really well especially when this is all over," Henderson said.
Both restaurants say they've also had to rework their menus to fit the times.
