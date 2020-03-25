Duffy’s Sports Grill temporarily suspending all operations

A popular restaurant chain with multiple locations in Palm Beach County said they will temporarily suspend all operations starting Wednesday evening.
Duffy's Sports Grill, which has 34 locations across Florida, said the last takeout and delivery will conclude at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"Here at Duffy's we are a family, and as a family, we have been faced with tough choices in unprecedented times. After discussion with our team players, leaders and customers, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all operations of Duffy's restaurants as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety for all our staff, customers, partners and the public," said Duffy's president Joe Webb said in written statement. "We stand by our commitment to providing only the highest-quality service and safety at Duffy's and acknowledge our responsibility to uphold those core values at all times. We ask for the support of our communities through our shared vision during this temporary state, and eagerly await to serve our neighborhoods as soon as regulations have been lifted. Thank you to each team player and fan who has been with us every step of the way… we will get through this together."
The statement goes on to say the company has furloughed its restaurant staff but extended health benefits through April 30.
Duffy's said they will also offer its staff the opportunity to take home food for their families from restaurant inventories when service ends Wednesday. Remaining goods will be donated to local hospital commissaries.
“Duffy's Sports Grill will overcome these challenging conditions with solidarity as we continue to support the community that we call family. We look forward to providing the safe and welcoming environment you call Duffy's and to serve you again very soon," Duffy's chairwoman Geri Emmett said.
