Duffy’s Sports Grill temporarily suspending all operations

"Here at Duffy's we are a family, and as a family, we have been faced with tough choices in unprecedented times. After discussion with our team players, leaders and customers, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all operations of Duffy's restaurants as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety for all our staff, customers, partners and the public," said Duffy's president Joe Webb said in written statement. "We stand by our commitment to providing only the highest-quality service and safety at Duffy's and acknowledge our responsibility to uphold those core values at all times. We ask for the support of our communities through our shared vision during this temporary state, and eagerly await to serve our neighborhoods as soon as regulations have been lifted. Thank you to each team player and fan who has been with us every step of the way… we will get through this together."