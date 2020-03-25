Eau Palm Beach, The Colony hotel temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak

The Colony and Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa announced on their websites that they will temporarily close over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The Colony on Palm Beach will suspend operation on Wednesday, March 25, from 11 a.m. until their intended reopening on Friday, May 1, at at 12 p.m.
“The core of The Colony Palm Beach is its people, a dedicated and passionate group of hospitality and food & beverage professionals. The Colony will continue to provide health/medical benefits coverage for our employees, as well as financial compensation to members of the team. We wish our employees and the greater community health and safety during this trying time,” says Bruce Seigel, General Manager of The Colony Hotel.
Eau Palm Beach , located just south in Manalapan, will also close on Wednesday, May 25. For updated information on when the resort will reopen, click here .
