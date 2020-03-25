FILPANY providing ‘Grab and Go’ meals for students

The Palm Beach County School District said Wednesday their community partner, Flipany , has several sites available helping providing meals to students out of class because of the coronavirus.
All public and private K-12 Florida schools are closed through April 15 , but meals are still being served for children in need.
Click here for the list of locations that FILPANY of Palm Beach will be providing "Grab and Go" meals March 25 to March 27, Breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Achievement Center of Delray, 3 p.m to 5 p.m.
Click here for the list of school sites distributing food after Spring Break, beginning on Monday, March 30. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner 'Grab and Go' meals will be provided.
Click here for a list of school sites for the Food For Families Distribution for March 31 to April 2. We will be handing out the boxes of food at the same time as our meals (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
