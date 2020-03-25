LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update Wednesday morning on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is holding a news conference at Florida's Logistics Response Center in Orlando.
DeSantis stressed that anyone 65 or older, or those with underlying medical conditions, should self-isolate at home for 14 days.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State, as well as 20 deaths from the virus.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 104
- Martin County: 4
- St. Lucie County: 6
- Indian River County: 11
- Okeechobee County: 0
On Tuesday, the governor ordered anyone who travels by airplane from the New York City area to Florida, or anyone who's traveled from that area to Florida in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.
In addition, they need to report if they've had any contact with people in Florida.
"You have folks now coming from the hottest of the hot zones, filtering out into the United States. So we're doing something about that in Florida," the governor said on Tuesday in Tallahassee.
On the national front, the White House and Senate leaders from both parties have agreed on a sweeping $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
The plan, which still needs to be finalized and voted on, would give every American who makes up to $75,000 a one-time check of $1,200.
