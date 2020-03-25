Here's how to fill out the U.S. Census

By April 1, you will have received a letter in the mail about how to fill out the U.S. Census. It will provide a website, phone number and include a 12-digit ID.
You can fill out the questionnaire online at My2020Census.gov and choose what language you prefer to complete the U.S. Census.
Next, you enter the 12-digit census ID provided by mail.
You will have to confirm your address and provide your name and telephone number. Then, you will start the process to fill out the census online, which takes about 10 minutes.
If you prefer to answer the questions over the phone, there will be a number in the letter mailed to you. You can also call that number and request to answer the questions by mail.
Remember, all of your answers are kept entirely confidential. If you don’t respond by May, a census taker may show up at your home to collect the answers in person.
