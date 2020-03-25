Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Unlike other Olympic sports, qualifying for golf doesn't require any extra training. But the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 raises questions about who it helps and who it hurts. That starts with Tiger Woods. Qualifying for the Olympics is based on the world ranking about a month before the competition. Woods started the year at No. 4 among the Americans. Now he's the sixth. He has played only two events this year, citing a back that wasn't ready to compete. The extra year figures to help his chances to be an Olympian. Then again, he'll be a year older at 45.