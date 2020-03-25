Laid off workers describe struggle filing for unemployment

Have you found yourself out of a job because of the recent downturn in the economy? Workers in Palm Beach County are not only struggling to pay their bills, they say filing for benefits has been a massive struggle.
The state said Tuesday they have seen an unprecedented number of COVID-19 unemployment claims flood the system this month.
Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity had about 224,000 calls last week and their website has also been sluggish.
“This system has a glitch. I’ve been trying to apply for over a week now,” said an unemployed bookkeeper in Palm Beach County. “It’s rejecting my Florida driver’s license number since last Tuesday.”
“I tried the 1-800 number at the unemployment office to call for help and it says due to the volume of the calls that we can’t take you phone call and we can’t give you a call back. It’s a nightmare,” said laid off IHOP worker Geneva Jarmin, who has seven people in her household. "How are we going to feed ourselves?"
To compound the problems, all CareerSource Palm Beach County offices are temporarily closed until further notice.
All of CareerSource's online resources remain available, and they will continue to provide virtual services by email and phone to serve job seekers and employers.
"As this pandemic continues to develop, it's important to take this proactive measure to close our centers to the public to help protect our customers, staff and community partners. We are closely following guidelines and recommendations from government and health officials to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to keep our organization safe and so that our staff can continue to be available to provide services virtually," said Julia Dattolo, interim president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County.
All public events, including job fairs, on-site recruitments, workshops and community events are also suspended until further notice.
