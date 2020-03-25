South Florida lawmakers ask governor for statewide shutdown

Passionate calls are growing from local lawmakers who want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia took to Facebook on Wednesday morning writing:
According to the latest city-by-city numbers from the Florida Department of Health, Delray Beach has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Boca Raton and West Palm Beach lead Palm Beach County with 18 cases each.
Several members of Congress who represent Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis on Wednesday, urging him to immediately issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
The letter reads, in part:
Despite those calls, Gov. DeSantis stressed on Wednesday that he has no plans to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, calling it "inappropriate."
"To order someone not to be able to earn a paycheck when them going to work is not going to have any effect on what we're doing with the virus, that is something that I think is inappropriate," the governor said at a news conference in Orlando.
DeSantis pointed out that many counties in Florida don't have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Okeechobee County.
The governor said that while he won't issue a statewide shutdown at this point, he supports any municipality in Florida that wants to enact its own stay-at-home order.
"You just gotta think it through," DeSantis said. "But I've supported the local things, and it's a more surgical approach."
Currently, Miami and Miami Beach, along with smaller municipalities in Miami-Dade County, have issued stay-at-home orders for residents to keep them from spreading the virus.
