Martin County recommends self-isolation for multiple firefighters

Martin County Fire Rescue announced Tuesday evening that multiple of its firefighters were recommended self-isolation after a possible exposure to COVID-19.
The firefighters will provide the fire department regular updates until test results are returned.
“With the responsibility of serving our residents and visitors on a daily basis, we want to ensure we are leading by example and following the necessary guidance from public health officials, such as maintaining adequate supplies and actively practicing social distancing in our fire stations," said Chief Bill Schobel, Martin County Fire Rescue.
For all health-related questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 call center, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 866- 779-6121 or covid-19@flhealth.gov .
To contact the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, please call 772-221-4000, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
