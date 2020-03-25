2nd expert to evaluate suspect in deadly face-biting attack

STUART, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — A judge in Florida has granted a motion to have a second mental health expert evaluate a Florida college student accused of fatally attacking a couple outside their home and chewing off part of the man's face.
Earlier in March, a health expert for the state agreed with a defense expert's assessment that Austin Harrouff was insane on Aug. 15, 2016 when he attacked the couple.
Circuit Court Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr. said this will be the only time he'll grant permission for prosecutors to have a second expert evaluate Harrouff, who was 19 when the attacks happened.
