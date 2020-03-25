LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Palm Beach County leaders will give an update on Wednesday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by health, law enforcement, emergency management, and other county officials at a 4 p.m. news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
20 patients have been hospitalized in the county, and three have died.
It's unclear if Palm Beach County leaders will issue a stay-at-home order for all residents at Wednesday's news conference.
Earlier on Wednesday, County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay posted on Facebook that she's requesting a stay-at-home order.
McKinlay wrote, in part:
Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday he has no plans to issue a sweeping stay-at-home order for the entire state of Florida, calling it "inappropriate."
"To order someone not to be able to earn a paycheck when them going to work is not going to have any effect on what we're doing with the virus, that is something that I think is inappropriate," DeSantis said.
However, the governor added that he supports local municipalities who want to enact their own shelter-in-place orders.
"You just gotta think it through," DeSantis said. "But I've supported the local things, and it's a more surgical approach."
Currently, Miami and Miami Beach, along with smaller municipalities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, have issued stay-at-home orders for residents to keep them from spreading the virus.
