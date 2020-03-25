LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update

LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update
March 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 3:43 PM

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:

Palm Beach County leaders will give an update on Wednesday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by health, law enforcement, emergency management, and other county officials at a 4 p.m. news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.

20 patients have been hospitalized in the county, and three have died.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

It's unclear if Palm Beach County leaders will issue a stay-at-home order for all residents at Wednesday's news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay posted on Facebook that she's requesting a stay-at-home order.

McKinlay wrote, in part:

"I hate every second of this epidemic and I hate having to support efforts like a stay at home order or a curfew. But I want to save lives. The lives of our seniors. And our immune compromised. And our healthcare workers, first responders, etc...

I am one of 7 commissioners and under an emergency declaration, the final say is with the Mayor.

We have no such order at this time. I just wanted all of you to know I am supporting one."

For full transparency: I requested a stay at home order yesterday at 6pm. The news I am hearing is that we will soon be...

Posted by Melissa McKinlay, Palm Beach County Commissioner on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday he has no plans to issue a sweeping stay-at-home order for the entire state of Florida, calling it "inappropriate."

"To order someone not to be able to earn a paycheck when them going to work is not going to have any effect on what we're doing with the virus, that is something that I think is inappropriate," DeSantis said.

However, the governor added that he supports local municipalities who want to enact their own shelter-in-place orders.

"You just gotta think it through," DeSantis said. "But I've supported the local things, and it's a more surgical approach."

RELATED: South Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis for statewide shutdown

Currently, Miami and Miami Beach, along with smaller municipalities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, have issued stay-at-home orders for residents to keep them from spreading the virus.

For the latest information about coronavirus cases in Florida, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2020