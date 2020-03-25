Palm Beach County orders more closures

"I hate every second of this epidemic and I hate having to support efforts like a stay at home order or a curfew. But I want to save lives. The lives of our seniors. And our immune compromised. And our healthcare workers, first responders, etc...



I am one of 7 commissioners and under an emergency declaration, the final say is with the Mayor.



We have no such order at this time. I just wanted all of you to know I am supporting one."