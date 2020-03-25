PBSC employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Palm Beach State College has tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials say the employee was last on the Lake Worth Campus on March 16.
According to an email sent to students, the area visited by the employee has been "secured" and the college will follow all Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health protocols for remedial sanitization of these areas.
According to officials, all faculty, staff and students who came in contact with the employee have been notified.
For additional information regarding PBSC's coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic efforts, check their dedicated website .
Scripps Only Content 2020