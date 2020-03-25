Teachers 'parade' through west Boynton Beach communities

During this unprecedented time of school closures, teachers are finding new ways to connect with their students.
School may be out, but that didn't stop teachers at Crystal Lakes Elementary School in west Boynton Beach from showing their students how much they miss them on Wednesday.
Dozens of teachers gathered with signs and stuffed animals, ready to greet their students in a new way: a parade.
The teachers drove their cars down Gateway Boulevard and through local neighborhoods, honking their horns and waving to the kids who they love like their own.
WATCH TEACHER PARADE:
"We want them to know that we’re thinking about them, that we’re here for them, and things are going to go back to normal soon," said teacher Dawn Lane.
"I’ve had quite a few parents reach out and say, my son will be out there with a sign, and I’ve seen their faces on the Zoom meetings, but it’s not the same," said teacher Jillian Sargent.
The families were just as thankful for a break in their day and a chance to see some familiar faces.
"I loved it, it was so cool!" said one student.
"It was super nice that the staff and the teachers and principal did this. It really brightened the kids' day, so I’m grateful for that," said parent Jessica Mclemore.
The teacher parade was one of several we've seen in our community recently.
Teachers from Sunset Palms Elementary School in west Boynton Beach also held a parade on Wednesday, and earlier this week on Monday, teachers from Coral Reef Elementary School near Lake Worth did the same thing.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15.
Remote learning for Palm Beach County students will start on March 31.
Scripps Only Content 2020