Use Palm Beach’s Lake Trail? Here’s what you need to know

The town of Palm Beach has imposed new measures on a popular trail in an effort to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus. This is in addition to the 9 p.m. curfew in place on the island since March 17.
On Tuesday, town officials said there has been increased traffic on the popular Lake Trail as people seek fresh air and exercise as we all shelter in place.
Town officials said all of the people on the trail is “causing people to come in unsafe, close contact.”
The chief of police in Palm Beach has taken new measures to impose social distancing:
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., only walkers, runners and children age 12 years old and younger on bicycles are permitted on the Lake Trail.
- Cyclists age 13 and older and all other permitted uses can take place outside of these times.
- Parking access to the Lake Trail will be restricted at the main entrances.
- All Lake Trail users are reminded to practice CDC social distancing guidelines, maintaining 6 feet or more distance from each other.
- Dogs must be leashed at all times and don't forget to clean-up.
The town said while most hotels either have closed or plan to soon, Palm Beach is asking all hotels and vacation rental properties to close to limit the spread of COVID-19.
