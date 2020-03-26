Boynton flower shop donating to nursing homes and hospitals

March 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:28 AM

A Boynton Beach flower shop is donating flower arrangements to nursing homes and hospitals.

Last Impressions Florist has closed due to COVID-19, but the store wanted to share some happiness with others who might be alone or need some cheering up.

The shop donated to two nursing homes on Thursday, and they are hoping more places reach out to them.

The shop can be contacted at 561-708-1745.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned nursing homes from accepting visitors for 30 days except when a patient is near death in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

