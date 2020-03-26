Broward County issues shelter-in-place order

Broward County issued a sweeping shelter-in-place order on Thursday, urging residents not to leave their homes unless it's for "essential activities."
Under the order issued by County Administrator Bertha Henry, "individuals are strongly urged to remain home other than to engage in essential activities, which are the minimum activities necessary to conduct Minimum Business Operations or to engage in or patronize Essential Businesses."
That means residents can leave their homes to go places like grocery stores, doctor's offices, pharmacies, and child care centers, among other "essential locations."
In addition, outdoor exercise that complies with social distancing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowed.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Broward County, which is second only to Miami-Dade County in the state.
67 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in Broward County, and three have died.
