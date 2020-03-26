Car repair shop offers 'mobile' service

Car problems can pop up at any time, but they're even more frustrating during this growing coronavirus pandemic.
Thankfully, a West Palm Beach car repair shop is taking some of your stress and strain away.
Military Brake and Alignment, located at 4449 12th Street, is offering a new mobile service where a worker will pick your car up from your home so you don't have to leave the house.
The best part: the pick-up service is free.
In an email to customers, the business wrote, "While we understand many are hesitant to go out now, please know we appreciate every one of you. If you would prefer we could arrange to have your automobile picked up by one of our technicians and you wouldn't need to leave the safety of your home."
The repair shop, which opened 35 years ago, has modified its day-to-day operations to limit the spread of germs.
"We are taking extra care in cleaning and sanitizing any and all instruments that anyone comes in contact with," the email read.
In addition, Military Brake and Alignment is limiting daily appointments to spread out contact between customers and its six employees.
"Our crew, vendors, families and you, our valued customers, are navigating through trying times," the company said in an email.
The mobile service could be especially effective for people who are 65 and older, or those with underlying health conditions who are being urged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to self-isolate at home for 14 days.
"The folks who are 65 and plus are the ones that have the best chance to suffer a negative outcome," DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday.
For more information about Military Brake and Alignment, click here.
