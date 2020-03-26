Delray firefighters quarantined, possible exposure to coronavirus

BREAKING: Two firefighters in Delray Beach have isolated themselves after possible exposure to coronavirus. UPDATE: “Both firefighters said they didn't feel well,” said Dani Moschella, Public Information Officer for Delray Beach Fire Rescue. "Their supervisors asked them to stay home out of an abundance of caution." (Earlier we were told that one firefighter may have been exposed on a call, but Moschella later clarified that both simply weren't feeling well.) Below, Moschella discusses the importance of being honest with first responders about your symptoms so they can minimize exposure. READ MORE HERE: https://bit.ly/3bqCyFg WPTV