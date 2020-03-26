Delray firefighters quarantined, possible exposure to coronavirus

Delray firefighters quarantined, possible exposure to coronavirus
March 26, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 2:28 PM

Two firefighters in Delray Beach have isolated themselves after concerns they were possibly exposed to coronavirus.

"One was possibly exposed and one had possible symptoms," Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said Thursday.

She confirmed that both firefighters have been tested and are awaiting results.

"We did this out of an abundance of caution," Moschella said. "One of our firefighters may have been exposed while on a call, and the other one had some symptoms and was told to stay home until his condition improves."

They join other first responders in the area who were recently quarantined over coronavirus concerns.

Earlier this week, three West Palm Beach firefighters quarantined themselves after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for the virus.

In Palm Beach Gardens, six first responders were quarantined after assisting a patient who had come into contact with a family member who recently traveled to Italy.

In Palm Beach County, two deputies are in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, and a third is in a hospital awaiting test results.

Refresh this page for the latest information and watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4 p.m.

Follow Merris Badcock on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.

Firefighters quarantined in Delray Beach after possible exposure to coronavirus

BREAKING: Two firefighters in Delray Beach have isolated themselves after possible exposure to coronavirus. UPDATE: “Both firefighters said they didn't feel well,” said Dani Moschella, Public Information Officer for Delray Beach Fire Rescue. "Their supervisors asked them to stay home out of an abundance of caution." (Earlier we were told that one firefighter may have been exposed on a call, but Moschella later clarified that both simply weren't feeling well.) Below, Moschella discusses the importance of being honest with first responders about your symptoms so they can minimize exposure. READ MORE HERE: https://bit.ly/3bqCyFg WPTV

Posted by Merris Badcock on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020