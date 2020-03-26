Health officials start screenings at PBIA

The Florida Department of Health said Thursday screenings began today at Palm Beach International Airport for all passengers arriving on flights from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
This is part of the new executive order issued earlier this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to combat the coronavirus.
The screenings are being handled by the Florida Department of Health at the state level with assistance from the National Guard, according to Florida Department of Health - Palm Beach County spokesman Alex Shaw.
Shaw said when passengers arrive in Florida, each "traveler or responsible family member (if traveling as a family) will be required to complete an airport traveler form. The form requires key information related to the traveler's history including contact information and trip details be provided to DOH."
The new executive order in Florida requires anyone traveling by airplane from the New York City area to Florida, or anyone who's traveled to Florida from that area in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.
