Help feed Boca Raton hospital workers

A pair of South Florida women are making sure hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are getting the support and nourishment they need.
And what better way to feel nourished than with a delicious, hearty meal!
Tricia Krefetz and Lorie McCoy have organized a fundraiser to deliver healthy food to doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
"Working tirelessly, with limited resources, they are some of the true Superheroes of our time!" the women wrote on their GoFundMe page.
Their goal is to raise $5,000, which will then be used to purchase food from local restaurants and deliver it to hospital workers.
"With restaurants closed and sparse shelves in stores, it's hard for them to find the time or the supplies needed to make personal meals," the woman wrote online. "Hospital cafeterias are also shut down after hours, so accessing healthy food options is very limited for some shifts."
Krefetz and McCoy plan to start with meals at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and they hope to expand to other hospitals as more donations come in.
In addition, the women are collecting thank you notes to deliver to medical workers as a show of support from the community.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said one of his top priorities is making sure hospital and medical center workers have plenty of personal protective equipment, or PPE, like masks, gloves, and gowns.
"This is in such short supply that we need to make sure all our health care providers are saving their PPE and using them for eventual COVID-19 patients," the governor said in Tallahassee last week.
DeSantis added that more protective masks should be coming to Florida hospitals in the next couple of days.
To donate to the GoFundMe page to provide meals to hospital workers, click here.
