Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Zoo officials in Brevard County are caring for a black bear cub that was abandoned by its mother in the Ocala National Forest. Wildlife officers found the cub on a dirt road road in late February. They looked for its mother but she never returned. The cub was taken to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne where officials are taking care of it. Because it was abandoned at such an early age, it won't be able to be released into the wild. The cub is about about six weeks old and is being fed every four hours.