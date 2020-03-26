Palm Beach County issues emergency orders

Two new executive orders are in place in Palm Beach County. While they stop short of being a "shelter in place order" there are questions on what the orders cover and what they mean for you.
The first order involves shutting down all noncritical businesses in Palm Beach County. Noncritical means many retail and commercial operations. Those businesses are allowed minimal operations like payroll, security and online shopping as long as there are no customers in their stores. This order does not shut down businesses that are essential.
"To healthcare providers, public health operations including but not limited to hospitals, doctors, dentist offices, urgent cares, clinics, and rehabilitation facilities," County Administrator Verdenia Baker said.
The list of places allowed to remain open also includes grocery stores, delivery businesses and daycares with restrictions.
"The second one which is entitled emergency order number three. That closes all golf courses in the county down and all public parks regardless of whether it's a county, municipal or district park," Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said.
Kerner says these new directives are not shelter in place, meaning do not leave your home unless it's for a critical purpose.
"Some may see this as a precursor to shelter in place, some may not. Those orders will be forthcoming depending on how the community reacts and abides by these current orders," he said.
Mayor Kerner made it clear that this will not be the last time the county hands out an executive order.
