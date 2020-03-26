PBSO deputy arrested on domestic battery charge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — Officials say a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy is on paid leave following a domestic dispute that left a woman with a bloody nose.
The incident took place Monday and deputy Alex Alfonso was arrested on a domestic battery charge, sheriff's officials said in a report.
He was released from jail on Tuesday under court-ordered supervision. The incident report said the woman got into an argument with Alfonso, who struck her.
Investigators interviewed the woman and a witness at a field office in suburban Boca Raton, It's not clear whether Alfonso has an attorney.
Scripps Only Content 2020