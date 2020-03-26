South Florida doctor dies from coronavirus

A South Florida doctor is the first medical professional in the region to die from the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Alex Hsu, who once practiced internal medicine at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, died from the virus, Broward County Medical Examiner Dr. Craig Mallak said Thursday.
The 67-year-old doctor is the fourth person from Broward County to die as a result of COVID-19.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
Broward County has the second-most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
According to the medical website Sharecare.com , Hsu had been practicing medicine for 36 years.
Dr. Hsu, a well-respected member of the medical community, was an active medical staff member at Northwest Medical Center from 1995-2017," hospital spokeswoman Jessica Waxman said in a statement. "He positively touched many of our patients' lives throughout the years, and he will truly be missed. Our deepest condolences go out to his family."
Scripps Only Content 2020