Third Palm Beach County deputy tests positive

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A third Palm Beach County deputy has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
On Tuesday, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera two deputies were under quarantine at home.
At the time, she said a third deputy is in a hospital awaiting test results.
On Thursday, she confirmed the positive test and said the person is listed in critical condition
Barbera said that any employees, including medical personnel, who came in contact with the deputies have been put in self-quarantine and tested.
It's unclear how the deputies contracted the virus.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
Twenty-seven people have been hospitalized and three have died in the county, health officials said.
The age range of those testing positive is 6 to 88 with the average age 49.
In all, 29 people have died from the virus in Florida and 2,484 have tested positive.,
