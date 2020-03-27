Boca Raton 'stay home, stay safe' order goes into effect

Saturday morning Boca Raton's "stay home, stay safe" emergency order goes into effect.
Commissioner Andy Thomson says the message is simple, stay in your home and only leave for essential activities. The move comes after similar moves to our south in Miami and Broward County.
"We're reiterating all of things we've set up until this point. We've closed down restaurants, bars like a week ago and earlier this week we shut down all nonessential businesses. We are essentially doing the same thing but we're messaging it in a way that if you stay home you can stay safe," he said.
Thomson says they also made clear what people are allowed to do.
"People are free to go outside and walk, bicycle and do those things because we don't want people inside their homes 24 hours a day. If they think they're sick they need to be doing that," he said.
Thomson is urging Boca Raton residents to follow CDC recommendations if they're going to venture outside.
"I definitely agree with it because we got to stop this pandemic somehow, we have to stop that curve. And if we do this for two to three weeks maybe that curve will come down," Rocky Marchese said.
Thomson says, stay home, stay safe order will stay in place as long as the local state of emergency is in effect.
