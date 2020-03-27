Businesses, artists supported through Facebook groups

Groups are being created on social media to help promote social distancing while still supporting local businesses and artists.
"The Socially Distanced Supper Club" is a group created in Delray Beach by two people who wanted to help support the local restaurants through this hard time.
In one week, the group has more than 1,600 members.
A Boca Raton-Deerfield Beach group was created Wednesday to help support businesses in those areas.
The page’s description says, “a group of folks looking to flash mob restaurants to keep them afloat in this turbulent time. There is strength in numbers(at a safe distance).”
Another Facebook page, "The Social Distance Festival" , was created to help support artists in the South Florida area and will hold Facebook live events for artists to play. This weekend, the page will host a two-day long festival with artists playing every hour.
