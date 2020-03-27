Coronavirus testing kits donated to St. Lucie firefighters

First responders in St. Lucie County just received a much-needed donation to combat the coronavirus.
One-hundred COVID-19 rapid-testing collection kits were donated Friday to firefighters in St. Lucie County.
They were donated by a medical supply company and shipped overnight from a warehouse in California.
It all came together quickly thanks to a few phone calls
"The chief called me and said, ‘You have masks? I heard you have access to test kits. I said absolutely.’ So, that's how it happened about two days ago,” said Mason Arnao, the owner of Pro Hospital Supply, who donated the kits.
The St. Lucie Fire District said they are also working to purchase 250 more testing kits.
Scripps Only Content 2020