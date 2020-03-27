Dog training facility allows families, pets place to unwind

Ace Dog Training Kennel and Sports complex in Palm City is staying open during this difficult time to allow families a place to unwind with their pets.
They are offering free, 20-minute intervals and 30 percent off other services for pet owners to bring their dogs to dock dive, play in the pond and use an agility course!
“We’re practicing social distancing. We have soap at all the gates and hand sanitizers as well," said owner and head trainer Debra Nagler. “It’s a place to really let go of a lot of stress.”
