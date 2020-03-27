Gift of Life donates swabs to Boca Raton Hospital for coronavirus testing

"Every day, patients battling blood cancer count on Gift of Life marrow registry to ensure they get the transplants they need, when they need them, which means working diligently to overcome global travel restrictions," Gift of Life founder and Chief Executive Officer Jay Feinberg said. "While the coronavirus pandemic has turned our world upside down, it is mission critical that we continue our life-saving registry and blood stem cell collection services while also supporting our partners. We must work together to end this pandemic."