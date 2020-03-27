LIVE: Coronavirus testing to expand in Palm Beach County

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on Friday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State, according to latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.
35 people have died from the virus in Florida.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 194
- Martin County: 16
- St. Lucie County: 14
- Indian River County: 14
- Okeechobee County: 0
On Wednesday, DeSantis said he has no plans to issue a sweeping stay-at-home order for the entire state of Florida, calling such a measure "inappropriate."
However, the governor is ordering anyone who travels from the New York City area to Florida, or anyone who's traveled from that area to Florida in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.
State leaders are also urging residents who are 65 and older, along with those who have underlying health conditions, to self-isolate at home for 14 days.
