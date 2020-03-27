Guatemalan-Maya Center sprayed with racist graffiti

A non-profit organization, which has been part of the Palm Beach County community for decades, was struck Thursday by vandals who painted racist graffiti on their walls.
The Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach had graffiti sprayed on the front entrance of the building.
It is a disturbing crime that was visible Thursday morning to families who rely on the center for assistance.
"To see them have to look at that while they are waiting for someone from the office to come, it breaks your heart,” said Daniel Morgan del Castillo, case manager at the Guatemalan-Maya Center.
A nearby paint shop helped the center quickly paint over the graffiti in just a matter of hours.
The center prides its self on a mission of fostering a “nurturing, stable and culturally diverse environment to empower those victimized by violence to seek justice and to build community.”
Call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.
WPTV reporter Linnie Supall is working on this story and will have more updates as they become available.
